A new Macbook Air for less than 1000 euros, yes it's possible with this Black Friday offer!

A brand new Macbook Air for less than 1000 euros? This is a great deal you won't want to miss during Black Friday week!

A brand new Macbook Air for less than 1000 euros? This is a great deal you won't want to miss during Black Friday week! Amazon but also Fnac are currently offering the 2020 MacBook Air M1 at only 939 euros instead of 1,199 euros. It is certainly not the last generation, far from it, of the famous Apple laptop, but its performance remains quite good, if not excellent.

This Macbook Air M1 still has a powerful battery that can last all day, up to 18 hours, depending on what you're doing. It is equipped with the M1 chip, now replaced at Apple by the M2 and M3 versions, but the M1 is still more than sufficient to perform many tasks, including professional video editing or gaming. At its release, the M1 chip was rated 3.5 times faster than previous models, and it consumes less power. Add to that a good storage capacity with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage and you get a particularly versatile computer.

In terms of perceived quality, the Macbook Air is obviously equipped with a very beautiful 13-inch Retina screen and Apple users will quickly get back to their habits and easy synchronization with other devices from the Apple brand. We will also appreciate the quality of the materials, the very beautiful backlit keyboard and the quiet operation. In summary, if you are looking for a powerful laptop, with great battery life, have opted for a Macbook but don't want to spend too much money on it, the Black Friday offer is for you with -22% displayed at Amazon and Fnac!