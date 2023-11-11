A new electric car with a range of 1020 kilometers

How about an electric car with a range of 620 miles? The new Yuanhang Y6 shows the trend for 2024: much more range than current cars.

For many who are considering purchasing an electric car, range and charging are major concerns. For those worried about the lack of range, there's some good news, as 2024 looks to be the year of ultra-long-range electric cars. The new Yuanhang Y6 is one of the first models offered.

The Yuanhang Y6 is a new mid-size sedan with a super-long range, which should put an end to the fear of lack of range. It also shows that electric cars with very large batteries, and therefore long range, are on the way.

For most French people, Yuanhang is an unknown brand, belonging to the Dayun group, known for manufacturing trucks, motorcycles and engines. With Yuanhang, Dayun, like many other Chinese automakers, is moving into electric cars.

The Yuanhang Y6 has been rolling off the manufacturer's assembly lines since November 8 with a huge battery. The platform, named Beyond the Horizon of Drive (BHD), was developed in collaboration with Bosch and Huawei. There are three different battery sizes to choose from for the Y6: 88 kWh, 100 kWh, and a whopping 150 kWh. The 100 kWh battery gives the Y6 a range of 720 kilometers, while the massive 150 kWh battery increases the range to 1,020 kilometers. Additionally, the Y6 also features fast charging. With 800 volt technology, the manufacturer promises a range of 300 kilometers after just 10 minutes of charging.

The Yuanhang Y6 isn't expected to arrive in Europe right away, but it says a lot about the future of electric cars – or more precisely, what 2024 has in store. Currently, a few electric car models available, or soon to be available, can travel about 700 miles on a charge: Mercedes EQS 450 and Volkswagen ID.7. Several electric car manufacturers plan to introduce larger 150 kW batteries, which are expected to be launched in 2024. Among them is Nio, whose ET7 with a 150 kW battery covers more than 1,000 km.

The downside, however, is that batteries are still very expensive. Consumers want cheap electric cars with long range, and that combination is difficult. The Y6 is priced between 329,800 and 529,800 yuan (approximately 45,100 to 73,000 euros excluding taxes).