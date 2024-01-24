A new discount brand arrives in France with items at prices never before seen on the Internet

A new discount store straight from the Netherlands is appearing in France.

In recent years, discount brands have multiplied throughout the country and have gained popularity. Noz stores have long been a benchmark in the discount field alongside the clearance specialist brand Stokomani. Then, the Dutch brand Action, which arrived in France in 2012, established itself among the favorite brands of the French in this low-price market.

If these companies specialize in clearance, other brands have become experts in discount food such as Lidl or Aldi, whose attendance has considerably increased to the point of becoming an integral part of the daily lives of many French people. And for good reason, belonging to the category of “hard-discount” brands, they offer very low prices. A major argument in the context of inflation that France is experiencing.

In 2024, a new brand belonging to the clearance specialist category will enter the French market. The opening date has not yet been made public, however, but it is coming soon. Coming from the Netherlands, it is the Wibra brand, as revealed by LSA Conso magazine and Olivier Dauvers, journalist specializing in distribution, on X. According to their information, a first store should open its doors in a few weeks or a few months in the Nord department, in Roubaix, near the Belgian border, where the chain is already established.

The Wibra brand is renowned for its offerings on clothing and household linens, but it is also popular for its own range of household products called Dasty. All at a very low price. The rest of its offering is quite similar to those of its discount competitors: a stationery section, hygiene products, toys, decoration, kitchen utensils and even sections for animals and leisure activities. On the other hand, the brand stands out from the competition by only offering non-food products.

Another advantage: in addition to low prices, Wibra runs promotions on various products from its website and offers “megaboxes”, that is to say a large quantity of the same product at a very attractive price on laundry detergents. , wipes, shampoos, razors, etc. All of this allows you to purchase branded products at unprecedented prices: Wilkinson Hydro 5 razors for 1 euro each or Ariel laundry detergent capsules for 29 cents each.

For the moment, Wibra is accessible in France only via its website and online orders are only possible from a minimum purchase amount set at 35 euros which does not include delivery costs. The popular Dutch chain already has 267 stores in the Netherlands and Belgium and has set itself the goal of reaching 300 stores in France in 2025.