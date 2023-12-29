A national tribute to Jacques Delors will be chaired by Emmanuel Macron on January 5

A national tribute ceremony to Jacques Delors, who died on Wednesday at the age of 98, will take place on Friday at Les Invalides.

Emmanuel Macron will chair a national tribute ceremony to Jacques Delors on Friday January 5 at Les Invalides. The Élysée confirmed Friday evening this ceremony dedicated to this major figure in European construction and former Minister of the Economy under François Mitterrand. Macron, in his tribute, has already described Jacques Delors as an "inexhaustible architect of our Europe", highlighting his crucial role in the creation of the euro and his notable political career, although slowed down after 1995.

The death of Jacques Delors on Wednesday, December 27, at the age of 98, caused a wave of emotion in the French and European political class, with each paying tribute in their own way. Emmanuel Macron, on Twitter, hailed Delors as a “statesman of French destiny” and a “fighter for human justice,” saying his “commitment, his ideal and his righteousness will always inspire us.”

François Hollande, former President of the Republic, remembered Delors as a man "for whom Europe was not only a common market, but a democratic model." Lionel Jospin, former Prime Minister, hailed Delors as a man who marked his era, embracing his career from trade unionist to socialist, from economic realist to passionate European.

Figures like Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Raphaël Glucksmann also expressed their respect. Mélenchon recognized Delors as a "socialist of the generation which had an ideal", while Glucksmann praised his political ethics and his lack of "disease of power". Laurent Fabius paid tribute to Delors for having "brought honor to France", while Jean-Christophe Cambadélis praised his realistic approach to socialism.

On the PS side, Olivier Faure and Boris Vallaud expressed their sadness, emphasizing the immense legacy left by Delors. Anne Sinclair, Ségolène Royal and Benoît Hamon also shared their memories and their admiration for Delors' vision.

The European political class is not left out. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, called for “honoring his legacy”. The President of the European Council praised Jacques Delors as one of the builders of Europe, and Michel Barnier shared his grief with Martine Aubry, Delors' daughter. Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, highlighted her “tireless work” for Europe.

The CFDT, of which Jacques Delors was a member, also expressed its sadness, recognizing its role as a reference figure for the union. Marylise Léon, general secretary of the CFDT, paid tribute to him as a “friend, a member, an activist”.