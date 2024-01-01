A man stabbed on the Bir-Hakeim bridge, what we know

A man was stabbed on the Bir-Hakeim bridge in Paris on Tuesday. His vital prognosis is in jeopardy.

A man was attacked with a knife this Tuesday, January 2, 2024 in Paris on the Bir-Hakeim bridge by two attackers. The victim's vital prognosis is compromised. The man was hit in multiple parts of the body, thighs, thorax, abdomen and was transported to the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in the 15th arrondissement of the capital. His two attackers are on the run according to information collected by Le Figaro.

The events took place around 6 a.m. this Tuesday. An argument reportedly broke out between the man and the two attackers at the Trocadéro metro station. Everything escalated at the Passy metro station shortly after, the scene was filmed by the city of Paris's video protection cameras.