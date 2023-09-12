A man attacks and “jumps on the head” of a woman, the victim between life and death

A woman's life is in jeopardy after being the victim of a violent attack in Nice on September 12. His attacker was taken into custody and investigators are trying to establish the motive for this beating.

An attack of incredible violence. A 53-year-old woman was beaten, almost to death, by an individual on Tuesday September 12 at dawn, in a busy shopping street in Nice. Left for dead on the asphalt, she was treated by Samu in very critical condition and admitted to the intensive care unit of Pasteur hospital. His vital prognosis is still engaged this Wednesday, the Nice prosecutor's office said.

The beating of the victim was as violent as it was sudden and is still unexplained. An investigation into attempted homicide has been opened and investigators are interviewing the suspect arrested by the Bac Nice after the attack in the old town. The attacker's custody was also extended this Wednesday and the prosecution requested the individual be placed in pre-trial detention.

The woman who was targeted tried to flee the individual who had chased her before being thrown to the ground. The perpetrator of the violence then hit him several times, including kicks five or six times according to details from BFMTV which viewed a video of the scene. “After beating her, he jumped on her head with both feet several times,” a police source indicated to Le Figaro. The suspect ended up fleeing, surprised by the cry of a passerby who witnessed the violence and called for help.

Investigators are trying to shed light on the reasons for this attack in Nice, but the possibility of gratuitous violence is not excluded. If the possibility of marital or kinship ties has been considered, "the investigations do not make it possible for the moment to establish links between the accused and the victim" indicates the prosecution in a press release. They do not allow us to "consider the motive for this act of particular violence", it is further clarified.

The identity of the attacker does not give any further clues as to the reasons which pushed him to violently beat the 53-year-old victim. The man is around twenty years old according to the prosecution and of Angolan nationality according to Le Figaro. He was not under the influence of drugs when he was arrested and is not the subject of any search by the police. However, his identity has not yet been clearly established, underlined the prosecutor.

As for the victim, she has lived in a Nice neighborhood for two decades and seems popular with her neighbors. The fifty-year-old is a caring woman who “has never had any problems in the neighborhood with anyone,” assured a restaurateur speaking to the local BFM branch.