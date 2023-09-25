A little girl beaten to death in Eure, the parents already convicted indicted

A 3-year-old girl died in Eure after being the victim of physical violence. The child's parents and main suspects were indicted for murder of a minor and placed in pre-trial detention.

A little girl aged three died, apparently after receiving numerous blows. It was the firefighters who found the victim at his parents' home in Conches-en-Ouche, in Eure, while they intervened after being called for a cardio-respiratory arrest. On site, they discovered a three-year-old little girl "covered in bruises" according to the description made by the public prosecutor of Evreux, Rémi Coutin, in Paris-Normandy.

Emergency transported to the Charles-Nicolle University Hospital in Rouen, the little girl could not be resuscitated. The death of the little girl could be due to physical violence. “The little girl was clearly the victim of frequent violence, repeated at least for several months, on the part of both parents,” continued the magistrate, referring to the numerous bruises observed on the little girl’s body, some old and others recent. The little girls' parents were indicted for murder of a minor and placed in pre-trial detention following their custody. The public prosecutor is due to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. this Tuesday to provide an update on the case and the legal proceedings.

The violence suffered by the little girl was confirmed by the little girl's mother and stepfather who were arrested and then placed in police custody on September 23. They have since been indicted for murder of a minor and placed in pre-trial detention, the prosecution informed AFP. Aged 27 and 29, they were quickly suspected.

In addition to living in a climate of violence, the 3-year-old girl was found in an unsanitary home according to the public prosecutor: "The house was in a state of dirt and deplorable hygiene." He was also concerned that the situation of the little girl and her 6-year-old older brother - entrusted to Child Welfare after the parents were arrested - had not been reported to the authorities.

The parents, both unemployed, had already been convicted by the courts. The mother was sanctioned only once in 2020 for drug use, while the man was convicted five times between 2015 and 2019 for traffic offenses, for rebellion and for serious damage. However, they were not accused of any act of violence before the child's death.

“I have already seen cases of this kind during my career, but never of this intensity,” stressed the prosecutor to the Norman newspaper about the serious situation in which the little girl was found. “We are in a drama of isolation, poor housing, addiction. They lived in total destitution,” declared the mayor of Conches-en-Ouche, Jérôme Pasco.