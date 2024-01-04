A joint campaign by the NPA and LFI in the European elections?

In view of the European elections, the New Anti-Capitalist Party wishes to find an agreement with La France insoumise to defend a common program.

A new outstretched hand. The New Anti-Capitalist Party (NPA) has renewed its wish to form an alliance with La France insoumise (LFI) for an alliance in the European elections, and to find an agreement “right now”. In October 2023, several figures from the NPA, including Philippe Poutou and Olivier Besancenot, called on LFI, a supporter of the union of the left with Europeans, to carry out a “common campaign” in June.

After this first call, a meeting between the two political parties took place in December. No announcement was made on the sidelines of this meeting. La France insoumise is in favor of uniting the left in the next European elections, but their allies the PS, the PCF and EELV have already designated their head of list for this election or are in the process of doing so. Jean-Luc Mélenchon's party called on the parties that wish to do so to come together for the June Europeans "behind the Nupes program".

Despite the strong tensions within the Nupes, the NPA says it is "ready to defend this program with (LFI) in the next elections", we can read in the letter. "Despite the disagreements we have with (...) if we manage, in the coming days, to agree on the place that the NPA could take on the list and in a common campaign", continues the document . By trying to resolve differences, the NPA intends to support a Nupes program representing a "advance compared to the policies carried out by Hollande's liberal social left", adds the far-left party. The NPA's letter comes as the Insoumis must launch a call for candidates for Europeans in January, before an official campaign launch in March.

Nupes is presenting itself in dispersed order for the European elections. While the Insoumis wanted a union with the other forces of the left, like the 2022 legislative elections, the PS, EELV and the PCF chose to present themselves on their own. The NPA, for its part, split after the 2022 presidential elections into two camps: the former presidential candidates, Olivier Besancenot and Philippe Poutou, who lean towards a rapprochement with LFI, and another which refuses any agreement with the other parties of LEFT.