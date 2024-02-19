“A grandpa”, Jean-Louis Gasset too old to practice according to the Ligue 1 Charter

Jean-Louis Gasset should become the new coach of OM after his failure with Ivory Coast.

After the dismissal of Gattuso following the new defeat of Olympique de Marseille this weekend against Brest and the black series which still does not stop, OM decided to trust an experienced coach in the person of Jean-Louis Gasset.

Having passed through Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne and especially the Ivory Coast where he was the coach during the last CAN before being sacked following the 4-0 defeat against Equatorial Guinea, the French technician will arrive at OM with his assistant Ghislain Printemps.

Problem is, the Frenchman is 70 years old and is too old to work in Ligue 1. Article 655 paragraph 4 of the Professional Football Charter clearly stipulates that "the age limit for exercising the profession of football coach is set at age 65. No coaching contract will be registered in favor of a coach over this age.” An exemption granted by the LFP is possible. Claudio Ranieri and Raymond Domenech benefited from it in Nantes, in 2017 and 2020 respectively, as did Guy Roux, in 2007, in Lens. If the agreement is reached, Jean-Louis Gasset would become the second oldest coach in Ligue 1 behind László Bölöni (70), the Romanian technician of FC Metz

Described as “grandpa” by Sébastien Haller, Ivory Coast striker, Jean-Louis Gasset is recognized for his ability to manage a group and individuals. "He is quite caring, he is kind, he takes the time to discuss, he is calm. He speaks calmly. He will be surrounded by his staff who will manage things calmly but it also comes through dialogue and relationships. human" explained the Dortmund player on the L'Equipe Channel.