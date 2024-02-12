A government of millionaires: who are the richest ministers?

17 ministers of the Attal government have assets exceeding one million euros.

50%. This is the proportion of millionaire ministers in Gabriel Attal's government. A figure up compared to that of Elisabeth Borne (44%). Please note, official data will not be known for several months. Indeed, political leaders must make their declaration of interests and assets to the High Authority for the Transparency of Political Life (HATVP).

On the other hand, from the elements at its disposal, l'Humanité is able to give the main trends concerning the 17 millionaires among the 34 members of the government. One thing is certain, if the youngest Prime Minister of the Fifth Republic has assets of 1.5 million euros, notably thanks to life insurance, he is far from reaching the top of the ranking of the richest ministers.

Two thirds of the members of the government would have assets greater than 716,000 euros. But the one who comes at the top of this ranking is the Minister Delegate in charge of Foreign Trade, Franck Riester. His fortune is estimated at 10 million euros, notably thanks to the inheritance of garages and car dealerships according to the newspaper.

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, who retains the Ministry of Sports and the Olympic Games despite the numerous controversies surrounding her in recent weeks and after losing the National Education portfolio, would have assets worth 7 million euros . A fortune coming mainly from free shares accumulated at Axa and Carrefour.

Among the wealthiest ministers in the new government, disparities exist. Of the 10 largest assets, nine of them would be in the 1% of the richest French people, with more than 2.2 million euros in assets. A caste to which the current Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti, and his 5 million euros of assets belong. Same observation for Jean-Noël Barrot (European Affairs) and Roland Lescure (Industry and Energy).

The Minister of Transformation and Civil Service, Stanislas Guerini, has assets slightly below 4 million euros. Other ministers would declare assets in excess of a million euros, but Humanité was unable to obtain the exact amount. We are talking about Rachida Dati (Culture), Christophe Béchu (Ecological Transition), Marc Fesneau (Agriculture), Sylvie Retailleau (Higher Education and Research), Agnès Pannier-Runacher (delegate to the Minister of Agriculture), Dominique Faure (delegate responsible for local authorities) or Fadila Khattabi (delegate responsible for elderly and disabled people).