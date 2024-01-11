A front Minister of Education “coached” by Gabriel Attal?

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal introduced his successor Amélie Oudéa-Castera to the Ministry of National Education this Friday, January 12. But the Prime Minister seems not to want to distance himself too much from the ministry.

After his appointment as Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal promised to take the cause of education with him to Matignon. Friday January 12, during the transfer of power, the new Minister of Education who inherits a super-ministry also including Sports and Youth, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, assured Gabriel Attal: “I will continue your projects , Mr. Prime Minister, until success." Elisabeth Borne's successor affirmed that "the course has not changed one iota (...) The clash of knowledge will be implemented and will bear fruit". The Prime Minister continues by assuring his involvement within the ministry: “Everything we have started will see it through to the end, I am committed to it and I will always be at your side.”

In response, the new minister and former tennis player said: “My roadmap on this National Education and Youth area is clear, it is the one that you have carried out in recent months with exceptional vigor.” And Amélie Oudéa-Castera knows that Matignon will never be far away, as he indicated to his predecessor: “I know that you will be keen to support me and even coach me”.

After the departure of Gabriel Attal from rue de Grenelle, only five months after taking office, many are wondering what his role will be within National Education. Does the new Prime Minister plan to remain in the shadow of Amélie Oudéa-Castéra? Guislaine David, spokesperson for Snuipp-FSU, the majority union among primary school teachers, warns that the new minister "does not have specific knowledge of national education". At Libération, Sophie Vénétitay, general secretary of Snes-FSU, the first secondary school union, explains that "the center of gravity of National Education is no longer rue de Grenelle but near Matignon and the Elysée ". “Gabriel Attal will have to recognize its full place, its legitimacy, also insists Elisabeth Allain-Moreno, spokesperson for SE-Unsa. She must not find herself managing sport and he national education . She seems to have an open dialogue and to be attached to the school. We'll see if she has the shoulders or not."

For her first trip as Minister of Education, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra goes to an establishment in Yvelines, the Andrésy college near Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Friday January 12. She will be accompanied by her predecessor Gabriel Attal. “The school is the inestimable treasure of our Republic. (...) I will be its guarantor,” he assured again during the transfer of power.