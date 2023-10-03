A free watch and headphones with the purchase of the Google Pixel 8

The new Google Pixel 8 have been unveiled by the firm. These are already available for pre-order from certain merchants, and we explain where to find them at the best price with also free gifts.

The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro are finally official. These two new smartphones, designed around photography and artificial intelligence, were unveiled by Google during a large conference. The manufacturer took a little over an hour to detail the new features available on these two devices as well as on the new Google Pixel Watch.

If you want to know everything about the new Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, do not hesitate to consult our article on the subject. There you will find all the announcements made concerning these two smartphones from the firm.

Pre-orders of the Google Pixel 8 allow you to benefit from two big bonuses: a Google Pixel Watch 2 connected watch or free Pixel Buds Pro headphones. To take advantage of it, buy your Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro from one of the merchants participating in the operation and fill out the form dedicated to the operation.

For the purchase of a Google Pixel 8, you will get a free pair of Pixel Buds headphones. For the purchase of a Google Pixel 8 Pro, you will be offered the new Pixel Watch. You have 45 days following the date of your purchase to send the form.

List of participants: Amazon.fr (if sold and shipped by Amazon), Boulanger SA, Bouygues Telecom, Free Mobile, Fnac Darty Participations et Services, Orange SA, Sosh, Générale de Telephone, Auchan, SFR, Red by SFR, B

Although only available for pre-order, the new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro already have several offers that may interest you. The two smartphones are notably offered by several merchants such as Fnac or Amazon.

The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro are up for pre-order since Wednesday, October 4. Their release date is set for October 12.