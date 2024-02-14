A former boarding school supervisor at Stanislas private high school indicted for rape of a minor

Olivier P, former educational executive at the Stanislas college-high school, was indicted for rape of a minor in another establishment. Many students denounced his behavior.

Serious accusations have just been made against a former educational executive at the Stanislas college-high school. The Parisian private establishment had already recently been at the heart of controversy following its very strict regulations. It also made the headlines when Amélie Oudéa-Castéra was Minister of National Education because her children were educated there. In the establishment, a history and geography teacher was also accused of sexual assault, as Marianne recently revealed.

This Thursday, February 15, a rape case resurfaced. According to Franceinfo, the facts date back to 2001. Olivier P, former director of the private establishment's boarding school, was indicted for rape of a minor. Hired in 2013 in Stanislas, the facts concern another establishment, the Saint-Martin de France college-lyceum, in Pontoise. Olivier P. denied the rape accusations, stressing that this indictment had “nothing to do with Stanislas”.

That being said, he had also been dismissed from the Parisian private high school for “serious misconduct.” He would have been caught consulting on several occasions "child pornography websites with professional computer equipment", according to the judgment of the Industrial Court consulted by Franceinfo. Mediapart then revealed that technical services had discovered no fewer than 1,400 connections in just a month and a half on sites showing young boys exclusively.

The reasons for his dismissal were only revealed to parents in 2021 following the media coverage of the affair in Le Monde. Olivier P denied the facts with which he was accused. He assured that he had “never consulted child pornography sites”, even if he admitted to watching pornographic sites. The investigation was ultimately closed because it could not prove that there were indeed minors on the sites.

At the same time as his indictment, Olivier P. is also accused of intentional violence against students in the preparatory class at Stanislas. A former student told Le Monde that the former educational executive had already given him a “huge” punch in the shoulder. He also allegedly made homophobic comments. According to Mediapart, he will be tried next September at the Valenciennes criminal court for this case.