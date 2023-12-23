A drop of this inexpensive product is enough to prevent condensation on windows this winter

A simple trick with a product that we all have in our kitchen provides a barrier to water droplets.

Winter brings its share of small domestic inconveniences, such as condensation on windows. Seeing droplets appear on windows in winter is a problem that many people experience in winter. This common phenomenon, particularly in kitchens and bathrooms, is caused by the temperature difference between inside and outside. In addition to being unsightly, condensation creates an unpleasant feeling of humidity and encourages the formation of mold on windows and surrounding walls.

What to do ? Faced with this problem, several solutions are available to you. You can of course increase the heating in your home (but not necessarily economical), invest in a dehumidifier (but noisy), ventilate more, etc. But there is also a magical, simple and well-matched tip to combat condensation.

The secret ? All you need is a little dishwashing liquid and a cloth. Wash your windows as usual. When they are completely dry, put a drop of dishwashing liquid on your dry or barely damp cloth and rub the inside of your windows using circular motions to avoid leaving marks. It is important to ensure that the cloth is not too wet to avoid foaming and not to use too much product, which could leave streaks on the windows. Then wipe with a dry cloth over the entire surface.

But why does this seemingly strange method work? According to several science websites, including The Naked Scientists, the potential reason why dishwashing detergent stops condensation comes from the waxy, alkaline texture of soap. It prevents water molecules from sticking to the glass. As the steam then no longer has a smooth surface to cling to, it cannot fog up the mirrors and windows of your homes. This simple, cost-effective tip is an effective solution for reducing condensation on windows during the winter months. With just a drop of dishwashing liquid, you can say goodbye to condensation and fully enjoy the warmth and comfort of your home during the winter. Just thinking about it...