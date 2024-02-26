A dinner with Macron and a new offer on the table from the Emir of Qatar for Mbappé?

The star striker of the France team was invited by Emmanuel Macron to a dinner with the Emir of Qatar.

Will he try to convince him to stay in Paris? As we know, Emmanuel Macron says he is "close" to Kylian Mbappé, speaking regularly with him, but not sure that this time the French striker will listen to the Head of State and extend his contract within the capital's club .

In reality, it would be more of a business dinner because Kylian Mbappé was invited as part of the visit of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. He will be accompanied by his president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and perhaps some of his partners as explained by Le Parisien.

This dinner will have a very geopolitical framework since the discussions will revolve around the conflict between Israel and Hamas because the Emir of Qatar is one of the major players in the negotiations around the ceasefire and the release of hostages including three French people. We reassure you, Kylian Mbappé will not attend this conversation, nor even the president of PSG even if the latter will be at the table with the emir for other questions.

On the other hand, it is rumored that the Emir of Qatar could try to convince the Frenchman to stay one or more additional years by proposing a new offer to the world champion.