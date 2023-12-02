A death on the sidelines of Nantes-Nice: what we know about the new tragedy in Ligue 1

A Nantes supporter died following an altercation before the Nantes-Nice football match on the evening of Saturday December 2.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Nice, on the evening of Saturday December 2, a Nantes supporter died during an altercation. On the way to the La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, "shortly before 8 p.m., several VTC vehicles transporting Nice supporters were attacked by supporters of FC Nantes", explains Renaud Gaudeul, public prosecutor of Nantes. In this context and in “circumstances which remain to be determined”, the 31-year-old man “collapsed” and “died on the spot”, indicates the prosecutor.

The possibility of a knife attack seems to be favored at the moment. “The very first forensic investigations show that the victim has a wound in the back, which could correspond to a bladed weapon,” specifies the public prosecutor of Nantes. A source close to the case also claims that the victim was stabbed. She specifies that it was surely given by one of the VTC drivers. The man behind the attack went to a police station in the evening, according to Ouest-France.

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, FC Nantes expressed its “pain” and presented “its most sincere condolences” to the victim’s loved ones, in a press release. “A great pain” shared by the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. An investigation into “intentional homicide” was opened by the prosecution and was entrusted to the territorial direction of the judicial police and the Loire-Atlantique departmental security. The prosecutor specified on Saturday that “numerous witness hearings are underway and will continue into the night”.