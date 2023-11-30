A couple killed in Isère, their son Valentin untraceable and wanted: what we know

The gendarmes launched a call for witnesses on Thursday, December 30, to find Valentin, the son of a couple shot dead in a village in Isère, who has been missing since Monday.

The gendarmes from the Grenoble research section launched a call for witnesses on Thursday, November 30, after the discovery of a couple shot and burned to death in Châteauvilain, a village in northern Isère. The couple's youngest son, Valentin Nurdin, aged 15, is actively sought by the gendarmes. Investigators, who wonder what the teenager's role in this tragedy could have been, indicated that he is "likely to be found in the Saint-Vallier/Sainte-Uze area (Drôme) or in North Isère ". The call for witnesses specifies that the young man is 1.73 meters tall, wears glasses, has shoulder-length hair and has a “slim/sporty” build. The teenager suffers from a serious form of Lyme disease and had to be taken out of school, according to RTL information. A toll-free number is available to collect as much information as possible: 0800 20 01 42.

Between Lyon and Grenoble, in the village of Châteauvilain, a fire broke out on the night of Sunday November 26 to Monday November 27, devastating a barn and the adjoining house. Investigators then discovered two bodies “almost completely charred,” according to statements by prosecutor Nathalie Hermitte. After an autopsy, the remains could not be identified but the prosecutor indicated that they were "probably those of a man and a woman each with gunshot wounds to the skull." and for one to the thorax. In the burned house lived a family made up of a couple and their second son, Valentin. The eldest son and his two half-sisters do not live in the region and were probably not present the night of the tragedy.

The research section of the Grenoble gendarmerie is leading the investigation opened Thursday for “assassination”. First carried out under the control of the Bourgoin-Jallieu public prosecutor's office, the investigation must finally be followed by the Grenoble public prosecutor's office according to information from France 3 Alpes. The priority of the investigation is to find Valentin, to “specify the conditions of occurrence of the death” of the couple and to identify the origin of the fire.

The family, living in this village of 800 inhabitants for around fifteen years, was "very well integrated" according to the mayor, Daniel Gaude. The father of the family was his former municipal councilor during a previous mandate, in charge of the daycare canteen. “For me it’s incomprehensible (…), he told AFP. I knew them well, I can only say good things about them.”