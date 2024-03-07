A 76-year-old woman's throat was slit in Le Mans, what we know about the main suspect

The lifeless body of a septuagenarian woman was found in her building Thursday morning in Le Mans. A 24-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

This Thursday, March 7, 2024, the body of a 76-year-old woman was found lifeless "lying on the floor of the hall where she resided", according to a press release from the public prosecutor of Le Mans (Sarthe), Delphine Dewailly, in the residential district of Maillets in Le Mans. The body “bears numerous traces of blows with a sharp object” indicates Ouest France. According to daily information, the victim's throat was slit.

After intense searches, police officers from the Le Mans police station arrested, a little before noon, near the city's station, an individual "suspected of being the author of the acts", indicates the prosecutor. The 24-year-old man was placed in police custody in the premises of the Angers interdepartmental judicial police service, attached to the Maine-et-Loire interdepartmental directorate. “His police custody has been extended” specifies Ouest France, this Friday March 8, 2024 in the morning.

Who is he ? He would be the victim's neighbor and would suffer from mental disorders, again according to Ouest France. The young suspect has no family ties with the victim, the prosecution insisted. For now, the investigation is continuing, led by the Le Mans police station and the Angers interdepartmental judicial police service.