Sean Paul-come on to the 23rd of August, to the Reggae-Lake Festival

Sean Paul on 23 August, with a performance at the Reggae, the Lake Festival in Amsterdam's Gaasperpark, announced the organization on Tuesday via Instagram.

Sean and Paul (57) has been around for many years, being very successful as a rapper, singer, and music producer. The Jamaican artist was eight-time nominee for a Grammy award. In 2004, he won the Dutty Rock, his second album with a Grammy award for best reggae album.

The Reggae-Lake Festival, the first edition will take place in 2016. By that time, Alpha Blondy, Anthony b. the most notable names in the line-up.

The festival will take place from the 22nd to the 23rd of August.

Updated Date: 11 February 2020, 23:00