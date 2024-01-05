7 million people are entitled to this essential help but forget to ask for it

France still offers numerous daily allowances to meet the needs of families.

Dozens and dozens of measures aimed at helping households exist in all areas. However, thousands of people eligible for these social benefits do not know it and, therefore, do not apply for them. One of them is notably only used by half of the households which can actually claim it.

According to a Drees survey published last March, nearly 7 million people do not use one of these aids even though they are entitled to it. Main cause: lack of knowledge around this device. However, at a time when medical costs are increasing, it appears essential in protecting people.

Although approximately 10% of the population does not request this benefit, it is nevertheless automatically paid for RSA recipients. Little known to the general public, the CSS, the Solidarity Supplementary Health Insurance, is the “new” CMU, even if its creation dates back to 2019. Moreover, the CSS is only completely free for very low incomes. For others, it costs: between €8 and €30 per month depending on the age of the person covered. For comparison, any other person wishing to have mutual insurance must pay, on average, around €100 per month. The State - therefore the taxpayer - takes responsibility for it.

Obviously, not everyone can apply for CSS. You must not exceed an annual income ceiling, depending on the composition of the household (couple or single, with or without children). For a single person without children, this is 1100 euros maximum income per month.

CSS therefore offers savings and social security coverage for which you may be eligible. To find out, nothing could be simpler. Simply click on this link and complete the various elements requested, including financial resources. In two minutes, you will find out if you are one of the 7 million people who are entitled to CSS without knowing it. If your eligibility is confirmed, the request is then made directly on the ameli.fr website or by paper from your local Caf. All that remains is to take courage in both hands to confront the administration.