63% of French people consider Le Pen disconnected from their concerns, but other politicians do worse

A survey reveals that, for the French, the political figures of the moment do not really care about people's lives. The least disconnected would be Marine Le Pen. A result to be taken with hindsight, because only 37% of respondents share this opinion.

Do current political figures “care about the lives of people like you”? Questioned on the subject as part of an Elabe survey carried out for BFMTV, a sample of 1,002 people, representative of residents of mainland France aged 18 and over, made their decision. And it seems to be more in favor of no. In this study relayed on Wednesday January 3, we learn that no political figure has managed to obtain more than 40% favorable opinions. The only figure to stand out from the crowd: Marine Le Pen.

37% of respondents (5 points compared to 2023) believe that it is the least disconnected. However, 63% still said that it is far removed from their daily concerns. However, in comparison with other political figures, Marine Le Pen has a comfortable lead, with 8 points more than Fabien Roussel, who takes second place on the podium with 29% of French people who judge that he is concerned about the lives of people like them, and 11 points more than the political executives of Europe Écologie-Les Verts, who obtained 26% favorable opinions.

A result which may seem surprising given that Marine Le Pen grew up in a rather wealthy environment and that, according to the documents provided by the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP) at the time of the 2022 presidential election, Marine Le Pen was among the five richest candidates, with real estate assets estimated at more than a million euros and 94,000 euros in his bank and life insurance accounts. Note, however, that Marine Le Pen was also at the time one of the two most indebted candidates, alongside Valérie Pécresse.

Also apparent from this survey is the fact that Marine Le Pen manages to convince more than just her voters, with 27% of those of Emmanuel Macron, a jump of 9 points compared to last year, or even 18% of those of Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the first round of the last presidential election (6 points). Elabe notes Marine Le Pen's progression among executives with 12 points more, or 33% favorable opinions, and among intermediate professions, also with 12 points more (34%). In addition to Fabien Roussel and the environmentalists, we find in the rest of the ranking: the leaders of the Socialist Party and Emmanuel Macron (24%), the leaders of the Republicans (22%). The names of Jean-Luc Mélenchon (21%, -5 points) and Éric Zemmour (18%, -1 point) appear on the last lines of the table.