6 Nations Tournament: results, ranking and program for the 2nd day

The second day scheduled for this weekend already promises to be decisive for the Blues.

Second day of the 6 Nations Tournament this weekend with once again the French XV opening the day with the match against Scotland. Beaten quite well and dominated in all areas of the game against Ireland last week, the Blues will have to raise their heads against a talented Scottish team who defeated Wales at the opening of the 6 Nations at the end of a crazy match.

At the end of the weekend, England, a timid winner over Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, will return to their home crowd at Twickenham this Saturday to challenge Wales. The second day will conclude with the match of Ireland, already at the top of the ranking, which faces Italy, very playful and aiming for a real achievement.

Here is the complete calendar for the 6 Nations 2024, revealed Tuesday February 28, 2023. On the program, an enticing France - Ireland to open the tournament and a France - England to conclude it.

The match schedule for the 6 Nations Tournament is established over five days. Each team meets its opponents only once. Follow all the match results from this 2024 edition below. Use the search engine to target your favorite team.

The ranking of the 6 Nations Tournament is established as follows: a won match (G.) is worth 4 points, a draw (N.) 2 points and a lost match (P.) 0 points. Each of the six teams can also collect bonus points (B.): 1 offensive bonus point if they score at least four tries in the match, 1 defensive bonus point if they lose the match with a maximum difference of seven points. . Find the rankings for the 2024 tournament, updated after each day:

Finally, if one of the selections achieves the Grand Slam, they are awarded an additional bonus of 3 points. In the event of a tie at the end of the tournament, the teams are decided by the difference in points per match.

In France, the matches of this Six Nations Tournament are broadcast on France TV. The pair, made up of Matthieu Lartot and Dimitri Yachvili, comment on the nine matches of the competition, including all those of the Blues, scheduled on France 2.