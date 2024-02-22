6 Nations Tournament: ranking, results and complete program for the 3rd day

Third day of the 6 Nations Tournament this weekend with the French XV facing Italy.

After a short week of break and above all preparation, the teams from the 6 Nations Tournament are back this weekend with first of all Ireland facing Wales in the clash of this day. The Irish, in the event of a victory, will be able to approach their future trip to England in two weeks with more serenity. The English, precisely, will have to face a very good Scottish team, winner of Wales and not far from the feat against the XV of France a fortnight ago.

For the French XV, meet on Sunday at 4 p.m. near Lille to face Italy. Faced with the opponent, in theory, the weakest, Fabien Galthié's gang will have to impose their game and do their best to try to reassure and believe again in the final victory in this 6 Nations Tournament. But be careful, Italy is still capable of making shots and the Italians did not go far against England on the first day and did not sink against Ireland on the last day...

"There are no differences for us, it's a series of matches in the Six Nations Tournament. We have an opponent that we know well. They are Latin, coached by Quesada who knows us well and with a lot of players from the French championship. They will play with courage and will bring out their best rugby" explained Fabien Galthié at a press conference.

Here is the complete calendar for the 6 Nations 2024, revealed Tuesday February 28, 2023. On the program, an enticing France - Ireland to open the tournament and a France - England to conclude it.

The match schedule for the 6 Nations Tournament is established over five days. Each team meets its opponents only once. Follow all the match results from this 2024 edition below. Use the search engine to target your favorite team.

The ranking of the 6 Nations Tournament is established as follows: a won match (G.) is worth 4 points, a draw (N.) 2 points and a lost match (P.) 0 points. Each of the six teams can also collect bonus points (B.): 1 offensive bonus point if they score at least four tries in the match, 1 defensive bonus point if they lose the match with a maximum difference of seven points. . Find the rankings for the 2024 tournament, updated after each day:

Finally, if one of the selections achieves the Grand Slam, they are awarded an additional bonus of 3 points. In the event of a tie at the end of the tournament, the teams are decided by the difference in points per match.

In France, the matches of this Six Nations Tournament are broadcast on France TV. The pair, made up of Matthieu Lartot and Dimitri Yachvili, comment on the nine matches of the competition, including all those of the Blues, scheduled on France 2.