6 Nations Tournament: France faces Wales, results and standings

The XV of France faces Wales on the penultimate day of the 6 Nations Tournament.

The misstep is almost prohibited for the XV of France. This Sunday March 10, Fabien Galthié's Blues face Wales in Cardiff. After the disappointment against Ireland, the timid victory against Scotland and the draw that looked like a defeat against Italy, the XV of France must try to save their tournament against the Welsh. Penultimate in the ranking, Wales will also be keen to raise their heads after three defeats in the first three matches.

In the other matches of the day, Italy will try to win its first of the tournament against a very solid Scottish team, second in this 6 Nations and still in the running to win the competition. But without a doubt, the poster child for the 4th day will be England - Ireland on Saturday evening at Twickenham.

Here is the complete calendar for the 6 Nations 2024, revealed Tuesday February 28, 2023. On the program, an enticing France - Ireland to open the tournament and a France - England to conclude the latter.

The match schedule for the 6 Nations Tournament is established over five days. Each team meets its opponents only once. Follow all the match results from this 2024 edition below. Use the search engine to target your favorite team.

The ranking of the 6 Nations Tournament is established as follows: a won match (G.) is worth 4 points, a draw (N.) 2 points and a lost match (P.) 0 points. Each of the six teams can also collect bonus points (B.): 1 offensive bonus point if they score at least four tries in the match, 1 defensive bonus point if they lose the match with a maximum difference of seven points. . Find the rankings for the 2024 tournament, updated after each day:

Finally, if one of the selections achieves the Grand Slam, they are awarded an additional bonus of 3 points. In the event of a tie at the end of the tournament, the teams are decided by the difference in points per match.

In France, the matches of this Six Nations Tournament are broadcast on France TV. The pair, made up of Matthieu Lartot and Dimitri Yachvili, comment on the nine matches of the competition, including all those of the Blues, scheduled on France 2.