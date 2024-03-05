54% of delinquencies on public roads due to foreigners? The prefect of Alpes-Maritimes affirms it

According to the prefect of Alpes-Maritimes Hugues Moutouh, more than half of the delinquency on public roads in the department is the work of foreigners. Figures communicated even before the publication of the interministerial report from the Court of Auditors on the subject.

This Monday, March 4, 2024, the prefect of Alpes-Maritimes Hugues Moutouh published data on the share of foreigners in delinquency in the department. Figures rarely indicated in communications from state services. This initiative follows the request of the National Rally (RN) deputy for the Alpes-Maritimes, Bryan Masson according to CNews. And the results highlight a significant proportion of foreigners at the origin of delinquency on the Côte d'Azur.

In 2023, in Nice, 54.10% of public crime was committed by foreigners. In Cannes, it’s 53.04%. “For pickpocketing, the figure even reaches 82% in Nice” indicates the prefect on X (ex-Twitter). “To combat this crime, 260 foreign offenders have been expelled since 2023, in accordance with the instructions of Gérald Darmanin. We will intensify our efforts in the coming months. We respect the laws of the Republic when we live in France” he continues in a second tweet.

An outing which comes just before the publication of the interministerial report on delinquency and radicalization in the South-East, by the Court of Auditors. Data taken up by RN deputy Bryan Masson in a tweet: “Immigration and insecurity: inseparable” he says. Although it is rare to become aware of such information in this way, it turns out that the prefect of Nice has been in the sights of the Ministry of the Interior for several days.

Indeed, the latter was the subject of a request for an administrative report for having authorized the meeting between the president of the RN Jordan Bardella and a CRS company. Sequence during which the head of the RN list for the Europeans receives a medal from the CRS. Problem is, visits by parliamentarians to places of deprivation of freedoms must take place without the press and no communication must leak.

A few months earlier, on July 3, 2023, Hugues Moutouh, then stationed in Montpellier (Hérault) had highlighted the laxity of certain parents in the context of the arrest of young Nahel, leading to his death, and numerous riots . "If tomorrow you catch your kid taking to the streets to burn police vehicles or stone fire engines or loot stores, the method. What is it? It's two slaps and off to bed! That's what our grandparents did,” he declared on France Bleu Hérault.