- 400 euros! This Gigabyte Gaming PC shows a crazy reduction for Black Friday

This is today's great Black Friday offer! The Gigabyte gaming PC is at -33%.

If you need a new PC to be able to play your favorite games, the Black Friday period is often conducive to good deals, particularly on large high-tech devices. Very often, laptops and gaming PCs display crazy discounts to allow as many people as possible to acquire this type of device. But be careful, owning a gaming PC comes at a cost and even if Black Friday has big discounts, it's not always easy to get one. This is why we have made a selection of the best offers of the moment in our dedicated article.

Here is our offer of the day for the Gigabyte A7 K1-BFR1150SB PC. This computer, intended for gaming, displays an unbeatable price of 799.99 instead of 1199, a reduction of 33%. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7™ 5800H processor and a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, it is a powerful computer, allowing you to play many games. With its screen of more than 17 inches and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, this Gigabyte PC allows for real immersion. (Please note, this offer is valid at the time of writing this article, it may no longer exist throughout the day).