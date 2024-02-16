$355 million fine: Why is Trump being fined?

Donald Trump lost his financial fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court on Friday. Back to the case.

New trial and new conviction for the former president of the United States. The big favorite in the Republican primary was sentenced Friday, February 16 by the Supreme Court of the State of New York to a fine of $355 million. He was convicted of financial fraud, along with his two sons Donald Jr. and Eric, as well as their family group Trump Organization. Donald Trump is also banned from running a business in New York State for the next three years. Here is what he was accused of in this trial.

The former head of state and his sons are accused of inflating the value of the assets of the Trump Organization, in order to obtain more favorable bank loans and better insurance contracts. Judge Arthur Engoron, of the Supreme Court of New York, cited "conclusive evidence that between 2014 and 2021, the defendants (had) overvalued the assets" of the group from "812 million to 2.2 billion dollars" according to the years. Trump's real estate empire consists of several skyscrapers, golf courses and luxury hotels around the world.

In his final order, consulted by AFP, Judge Engoron deplored the attitude of the accused throughout the trial, who showed themselves "incapable of recognizing their errors": "Their total lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological,” he writes. Donald Trump immediately announced his intention to appeal the judgment, insisting that there had been "no fraud" and denouncing political "instrumentalization".