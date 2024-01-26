35% of French people are ready to pay more to better pay farmers

One in two French people would like to pay more for food products to ensure better income for farmers, but cannot afford it financially, according to a survey.

The anger of the farmers arouses all the compassion of the French. According to an Elabe survey for BFMTV, 94% of those questioned recognize that the agricultural sector is in difficulty. Solidarity with the movement is therefore almost unanimous among the population. However, are we ready to see the prices of food products increase to allow farmers to be better paid? That's another matter.

Put under pressure by large retailers, who seek to display eye-catching prices on the shelves, many farmers are forced to sell their produce at prices so low that they do not earn sufficient income. This is what leads many farms to depend largely on aid, mainly from the European Union. To guarantee better income for operators, higher prices should therefore be considered in supermarkets.

35% of people surveyed by Elabe say they are ready to pay more for their food shopping if this improves the conditions of farmers. But for a small majority of French people, this is not possible. Thus, 53% of people surveyed said that they would like to be able to pay more to better remunerate farmers, but cannot afford it financially.