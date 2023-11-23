300 euros less for this HP Victus Gaming PC, the offer not to be missed this Black Friday

Need a new PC for gaming? HP is slashing its prices on Black Friday.

Black Friday 2023 is well underway and many offers concern PCs and particularly Gaming PCs. If for many, having a laptop PC is essential, having a good desktop Gaming PC is also essential. But to acquire one, you have to define your priorities by defining your budget because there is something for all prices. You also need to identify your gaming needs to know which processor and graphics card to choose. RAM and storage is also very important if you have a lot of games.

For Black Friday 2023, HP is slashing its price for the HP Victus 15L TG02-0331nf. Equipped with 12th generation Intel® Core™ processors, this computer will allow you to save time in all your tasks. The desktop PC also has the Intel Arc A380 graphics card.