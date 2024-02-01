20th day of Ligue 1: the OL – OM shock as the highlight, the program

The 20th day of Ligue 1 takes place this weekend with a big shock at the end of this weekend.

Ligue 1 returns this weekend with Paris Saint Germain's match against RC Strasbourg on Friday. Now two weeks before the round of 16 against Real Sociedad, the Parisians must step up their game to build up their confidence before the big meeting in February. Solid leaders in the Ligue 1 standings, posting a total of 44 points, six more than Nice and nine better than Brest, who face each other on Sunday (5:05 p.m.), the Parisians approach this meeting against Strasbourg with serenity despite the alert against Brestois last week (2-2 after leading 2-0).

Several months after the incidents at the Vélodrome and Grosso's bloodied face, but also several weeks after the correction inflicted by the Marseillais on the Lyonnais, this match is eagerly awaited by both sides. First of all on the side of OL who will play well this season and who must take the maximum points at home, including against the big guys. But the situation is also worrying for Marseille which is not winning, which has not won even for several weeks and which remains in a 2-2 draw against Monaco at 11 against 9.

This is the second big shock of this 20th day of Ligue 1 between Brest and Nice. Brest is no longer really a surprise this season. Solid and perfectly managed by Eric Roy, the Brestois remained in a draw full of character against PSG. On home turf, against the Aiglons, the Bretons can return to a tie with their opponent for 2nd place in the standings. On the other hand, in the event of a misstep, Nice could fly into second place and Brest see its competitors return to the right wagon.

The other matches of the Ligue 1 day will notably see Rennes trying to continue its good series against Montpellier, but also Nantes relaunching against Lens, Monaco against Le Havre, Reims which hosts Toulouse, Lille against Clermont and the duel of the fear between Metz and Lorient, 15th and 19th in our Ligue 1.