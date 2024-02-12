2024 World Swimming Championships: the French miss out, all the results

Although very limited, the French delegation did not shine during the Worlds in Doha.

Zero medals for the French clan since the start of the Swimming World Championships in Doha and some disappointments. If the big names have decided to skip it to better prepare for the Olympic Games, it remains the World Championships and France is not yet there. The big disappointment came from Charlotte Bonnet this Monday, February 12. The road captain of this French team only took 7th place in the 4x100m medley final won by Kate Douglas. Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, qualified for the 1500m, is one of the rare chances of a medal, but unfortunately the Frenchwoman is ill and will have difficulty keeping up with the competitors.

????1. Kate Douglass (USA) 2:07.05????2. Sydney Pickrem (CAN) 2:08.56????3. Yu Yiting (CHN) 2:09.01

????1. Diogo Matos Ribeiro (POR) 22.97 s????2. Michael Andrew (USA) 23.07 s????3. Cameron McEvoy (AUS) 23.08 s

????1. Angelina Kohler (GER) 56,28 s????2. Claire Curzan (USA) 56,61 s????3. Louise Hansson (SWE) 56,94 s

Check out the full results here.

????one. Nic Fink (USA) 58.57????2. Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 58.84????3. Adam Peaty (GBR) 59.10

????1. People's Republic of China 3:11.08????2. Italy 3:12.08????3. United States 3:12.29

????1. Netherlands 3:36.61????2. Australia 3:36.93????3. Canada 3:37.95

????1 Erika Fairweather (NZL) 3:59.44????2. Li Bingjie (CHN) 4:01.62????3 Elizabeth Gose (GER) 4:02.39

????1. Kim Woo-min (KOR) 3:42.71????2. Elijah Winnington (AUS) 3:42:86????3. Lukas Martens (GER) 3:42.96

The world championships in Doha take place from February 11 to 18

Here is the complete program of the World Swimming Championships races