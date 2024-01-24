2024 World Swimming Championships: France without Marchand, Grousset, but with Bonnet in Doha

The French delegation will be very small for the next swimming worlds which are taking place in Doha.

The long course swimming world championships are approaching. In an Olympic year that is still very special, these World Swimming Championships will not really be popular with Doha in Qatar with most of the big names in swimming who will be skipping to better prepare for the Paris Olympic Games this summer.

This is the case of France which fields a small team with a few names, but with mainly absentees. Stars like Léon Marchand, Maxime Grousset and Florent Manaudou will not be there. Promising young people like Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, Mewen Tomac will also be absent.

Among the women, the French delegation will be larger, but it will still be missing a few names like Analia Pigrée and Béryl Gastadello, queen of the 100m during the last European Short Course Championship.

In total, 4 men and 8 women make up the blue, white and red contingent, revealed in a press release this Thursday, January 25. Charlotte Bonnet, captain of this French team will be present and is announced for the 200m 4N, 100m NL and 50m breaststroke. Anastasiia Kirpichnikova will also be there and will try to win the titles in 400m NL, 1500m NL, 800m NL. Among the men, all the hopes will be in the middle distance with only entrants in the 400, 800 and 1500.

The world championships in Doha take place from February 11 to 18

Here is the complete program of the World Swimming Championships races