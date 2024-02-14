2024 World Swimming Championships: end of the dream for the Blues in water polo

The French water polo team was beaten this Thursday February 15 in the semi-final of the World Championships.

A cruel end for the French water polo team. In Doha, Qatar as part of the world swimming championships, the Blues lost in the semi-final against Croatia (11-11, 6-5). Still behind, but constantly in contact with a maximum gap of two goals throughout the match, the Blues snatched a draw in the last seconds to take a penalty shootout. Unfortunately for the Blues, the sixth shooter saw his shot saved by Croatian goalkeeper Enzo Khasz. The World Cup final will therefore pit Italy, winner of Spain a little earlier, against Croatia. France will play for a bronze medal. A good omen all the same a few months before the Paris Olympics.

I don't know what to say, I'm very sad. It's a very difficult defeat. We worked well for two years so it's sad, but we want to win the bronze medal. We hope for the same thing in Paris, to play a semi-final and try to get a medal” explained Alexandre Boué, man of the match

The world championships in Doha take place from February 11 to 18

Here is the complete program of the World Swimming Championships races