2024: politicians' wishes for this new year

While the President of the Republic pronounced his wishes to the French on Sunday December 31, certain political figures preceded him.

At the start of each year, political figures express their wishes to the French. Emmanuel Macron pronounced his wishes and promises on the evening of Sunday, December 31, but many politicians preceded him during the day. The wishes for 2024, from all political sides, were placed under the sign of sobriety. Opposition leaders appeared in short and simple videos to wish the French a better year in 2024. “I would like to send you my most sincere wishes for 2024,” declared former Prime Minister (LR) Jean-Pierre Raffarin. But political figures from across the spectrum especially deplored the context of the end of the year and looked back on a difficult period.

The communist Fabien Roussel looked back on the past year: “2023 is the year of overheating, the year we could have done without”. He concedes: “nothing will have been spared”, listing “war, global warming, attacks, high cost of living and inflation, pension reform, immigration law…”. Before expressing a somewhat candid message of hope: "Intelligence, reason, justice, fraternity, have not disappeared. Everything is there, at our disposal, it's up to us to use it, without moderation ."

The president of the National Rally also speaks of “a trying year”. But the leader of the far-right party is wasting no time and is taking advantage of this message to the French to look forward to the coming year. And more particularly on the European elections of June 9. The one who believes she has “entered the hearts of the French” intends to see her foal Jordan Bardella obtain even better scores than in the last elections in 2019. For France, in 2024, she wishes to make it “a land of prosperity, of security, ambition and greatness, a nation where life will be good again.”