2024: politicians' first wishes for the new year

Before Emmanuel Macron's speech on the evening of Sunday December 31, politicians express their wishes for the new year.

While the President of the Republic must express his wishes during an official speech on Sunday December 31 at 8 p.m., women and men in politics have already begun to detail their promises and wishes for the new year. This Sunday, opposition leaders appeared in short videos to express their “wishes to the French”. Sober messages are required this year. The communist Fabien Roussel looked back on the past year: “2023 is the year of overheating, the year we could have done without”. He concedes: “nothing will have been spared”, listing “war, global warming, attacks, high cost of living and inflation, pension reform, immigration law…”. Before expressing a somewhat candid message of hope: "Intelligence, reason, justice, fraternity, have not disappeared. Everything is there, at our disposal, it's up to us to use it, without moderation ."

The president of the National Rally also speaks of “a trying year”. But the leader of the far-right party is wasting no time and is taking advantage of this message to the French to look forward to the coming year. And more particularly on the European elections of June 9. The one who believes she has “entered the hearts of the French” intends to see her foal Jordan Bardella obtain even better scores than in the last elections in 2019. For France, in 2024, she wishes to make it “a land of prosperity, of security, ambition and greatness, a nation where life will be good again.”