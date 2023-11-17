2024 calendar: all public holidays, long weekends and public holidays in France are already known

The year 2024 is particularly favorable for long weekends and long weekends. Here are the dates to remember and when to book to benefit from the best prices.

The year 2024 promises to be rich for the French in terms of public holidays. These moments of break are essential to recharge your batteries, have fun and spend time with loved ones. Planning for these special days is an opportunity not to be missed.

The year 2024 is particularly favorable for long weekends and bridges, thanks to the favorable arrangement of several public holidays. For example, Labor Day and Victory Day 1945, falling on a Wednesday, make it possible to consider taking leave on Monday and Tuesday, or Thursday and Friday, thus creating long weekends. Likewise, the Assumption, celebrated on a Thursday, offers a perfect opportunity to bridge the gap and enjoy a long weekend. Click on the calendar to see it larger. Public holidays are in green.

These long weekends are the perfect opportunity to escape from the daily routine. Whether for a getaway to the countryside, a cultural visit to a city of art and history, or simply to enjoy a moment of relaxation at home, every long weekend is an opportunity to treat yourself.

To maximize these rest periods, it is advisable to book accommodation or tickets for special events in advance. Indeed, you will not be the only ones to want to take advantage of these bridges and very quickly both tickets and accommodation will become very expensive. Popular destinations can quickly get crowded, so anticipation is the key to a successful stay. We therefore advise you to book the April and May bridges before the end of this year.

There will be no bridge for July 14 this year as the national holiday falls on a Sunday. On the other hand, you can enjoy two three-day weekends in November: the first for All Saints' Day which falls on a Friday and the second for Armistice 14-18 which falls on a Monday. For these two dates, our advice is to book before April 2024. After this date prices will start to rise. And don't forget that many accommodations (hotels, campsites, etc.) offer reservations that can be canceled until the last minute. These are the ones you should favor in order to book early without losing money in the event of a last minute problem.