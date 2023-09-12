2023 World Cycling Championships: time, TV channel... The complete program for the Worlds!

Discover the full program for the World Cycling Championships which end on Sunday August 13 in Glasgow.

For the first time, the Cycling Worlds include all UCI disciplines. A new formula chosen and desired by the organization. For the occasion, these world championships are taking place in Scotland near Glasgow. The highlight of this 2023 edition was the men's road race with the highly anticipated and totally deserved coronation of the Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel.

For the French team, the results are rather mixed with failures on the road, but a nice silver medal in the mixed relay. In MTB and BMX, the medals are more numerous and that is the big positive point of these Worlds. On the other hand, the pill is difficult to swallow when it comes to track cycling. Despite a few outbursts like Benjamin Thomas' new silver medal on the omium, the failures have accumulated one year before the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The online event will be followed this Sunday from 12:55 p.m. on the channels of France 3 and Eurosport, here is the complete program: