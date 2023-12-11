2023 Women's World Handball Championships: what date for the semi-final?

The French handball team qualified for the semi-finals of the World Handball Championship by beating the Czech Republic this Tuesday, December 12.

New semi-final for the Blues! After the very nice success last Sunday against Norway for the last match of the group stage offering first place to the French team, the Blue offered themselves the scalp of the Czechs during the quarter-final of the world championship of hand. Surprise guest at this stage of the competition, the Czech Republic, which was not even present during the last Euro and which eliminated Spain, was valiant, but did not keep up the pace against the Blues of Olivier Krumbholz who qualify for the semi-final. Match score 33 - 22. Two years after their silver medal and a few months before the Olympics, the performance of the Blues is more than reassuring.

Semi-final of the World Handball Championship: Friday December 15 at 5:30 p.m.

When will the World Handball Championships take place?

The handball world championship takes place from November 29 to December 17, 2023.

For these world championships, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have been designated as the organizers of the competition.

The competition will be broadcast on the channels of the beIN Sports group, which will broadcast all the matches of the French team and a selection of the best posters. The TMC channel will also broadcast all Les Bleues matches in unencrypted form.