2023 Women's World Handball Championships: What date for the final?

By beating Sweden in the semi-final of the World Handball Championship this Friday evening, the French handball team will compete in a new final.

Finally ! The French handball team qualified brilliantly for the final of the world championship by eliminating Sweden in the semi-final this Friday, December 15, 37-28. The Blues, undefeated in the semi-final, perpetuated the tradition by achieving a festival in the first period with 19 goals and an imperial Laura Glauser with 9 saves. The second period was just as successful with a mess of saves with Hatadou Sako who also played his part in the success of the Bleues. For this final, the Blues will return to Norway. By beating Denmark in the semi-final, the Norwegians offer themselves "revenge" against the French team which won last Sunday for the "final" of the group.

Final of the World Handball Championship: Sunday December 17 at 7 p.m.

When will the World Handball Championships take place?

The handball world championship takes place from November 29 to December 17, 2023.

For these world championships, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have been designated as the organizers of the competition.

The competition will be broadcast on the channels of the beIN Sports group, which will broadcast all the matches of the French team and a selection of the best posters. The TMC channel will also broadcast all Les Bleues matches in unencrypted form.