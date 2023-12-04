2023 Women's World Handball Championships: the schedule for the main round of Les Bleues

After their victory against Iceland and before the match against Slovenia this evening, the Blue qualified for the main round.

A big hit for the French handball team! For its last match of the preliminary round against Slovenia this Monday evening, the Blues perfectly mastered their subject to win and achieve a solid result during this first round. It is now time to look ahead to the main round and the quarter-finals which are already approaching for Olivier Krumbholz's girls. "I don't like to say that the contract is fulfilled, because that would mean that the victory was expected. On the other hand, I am very happy that we took the points against a team from Slovenia who, at times, posed big problems. At times, we lacked a little something but we won by four goals, which is a significant difference. The goal average could be important. I have the impression that we have crossed a cap in placed attack, we were able to find solutions in all positions. Certainly, there was waste in the rise of the ball but we must not forget how many decisive passes we made. We will have to eliminate this slag in the turn main, but if we are able to progress a little further, we will reach an interesting level” analyzed the coach after the meeting.

The handball world championship takes place from November 29 to December 17, 2023.

For these world championships, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have been designated as the organizers of the competition.

The competition will be broadcast on the channels of the beIN Sports group, which will broadcast all the matches of the French team and a selection of the best posters. The TMC channel will also broadcast all Les Bleues matches in unencrypted form.