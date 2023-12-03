2023 Women's World Handball Championships: Les Bleues qualified for the main round, schedule and rankings

After their victory against Iceland and before the match against Slovenia this evening, the Blue qualified for the main round.

After a timid victory against Angola at the opening of the Women's World Cup last week, the Blues reassured themselves this weekend by signing a convincing victory against the Icelanders, qualifying them for the main round of this world championship. Facing Slovenia this Monday, the Blues will have to win to stock up on points and start the main round in the best possible way to try to reach the quarter-finals.

We are now qualified for the second round, but being tied with Slovenia, Monday's match will be very important. To put it simply, the team that wins will leave with four points and will have put an option on the quarter-finals, it will be much more complicated for the loser,” summarized Olivier Krumbholz after the success against Iceland.

The handball world championship takes place from November 29 to December 17, 2023.

For these world championships, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have been designated as the organizers of the competition.

The competition will be broadcast on the channels of the beIN Sports group, which will broadcast all the matches of the French team and a selection of the best posters. The TMC channel will also broadcast all Les Bleues matches in unencrypted form.