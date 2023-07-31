2023 Women's World Cup: the scenarios that send France to the round of 16

At the head of its group, the France team can calmly consider qualifying for the round of 16 of the World Cup.

End of the group stage in this Women's World Cup and last match of the Blues on Wednesday August 2 against Panama. After a draw against Jamaica and the victory against Brazil, the French team is at the top of its group with 4 points, ahead of Jamaica also 4 points, Brazil 3 points and Panama, their last opponent, with zero points. As you will have understood, Hervé Renard's gang has its destiny in hand and here are the different scenarios that would offer qualification in the round of 16, but also first place in the group:

France qualified if...

France first of the group if...

For this last meeting, Hervé Renard should rotate the squad a bit in order to preserve the troops. Captain Wendie Renard, doubtful against Brazil, should be warmed up and Élisa De Almeida could play her first minutes. Sakina Karchaoui, Kenza Dali and Sandie Toletti, all under threat of suspension, are expected to start the game on the bench.

Find the latest information on the Women's World Cup with all the matches of the France team live

The World Cup opener has been set for Thursday, July 20, with New Zealand and Norway facing off. The group stages will continue until August 3 before a latency day.

The rest of the competition will be more decisive with the knockout stages and a final organized on August 20 in Sydney, at the Australia Stadium.

France was the last host country of the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019, passing the torch to co-hosts New Zealand and Australia.

France Télévisions, broadcaster of the Women's World Cup with M6, scheduled 32 matches including the opening match, New Zealand-Norway and the final (August 20 at noon). The M6 ​​group broadcasts the other 32 matches.

If the broadcasting of the final was decided by drawing lots, the matches of the final phases were distributed fairly.

The Football World Cup lasts a whole month and is played in two phases, first the pools and then the finals.

32 teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup. The selections, after drawing lots, were divided into 8 groups of 4.

The French women's team has the outsider label. Les Bleues, in international competition, are very regular, they have systematically come out of the pools since 2009. However, they have never played in a final, always disqualified before.

The Habs are struggling to get the upper hand over opponents who have shown more confidence and serenity in key moments. France, solid, is once again in search of a first final.

Played since 1991, the Women's World Cup is very recent. The 2023 World Cup is the 9th edition. Only four nations have won so far.