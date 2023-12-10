2023 Women's Handball World Championships: What date for the quarter-final?

By taking the scalp of Norway, the French handball team will face the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals.

The French handball team is increasing the pressure! After a timid first match against Angola, the Blues delivered an XXL performance this Sunday evening to take the scalp of Norway, the reigning world champion who is playing at home. As a result, Les Bleues finished in first place in the group and will face the Czech Republic for a place in the semi-finals of the world championships. But be careful, the Czechs are not there by chance and they overcame the Spanish to finish in second place in the group.

We wanted to finish first, obviously, but we have a lot of respect for the Czech Republic. We have confirmation of our potential and we can even say that we are setting a date, for the quarters perhaps, for the semis too, but above all for later,” launched coach Olivier Krumbholz after the meeting.

France - Czech Republic Tuesday December 12 at 5:30 p.m.

When will the World Handball Championships take place?

The handball world championship takes place from November 29 to December 17, 2023.

For these world championships, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have been designated as the organizers of the competition.

The competition will be broadcast on the channels of the beIN Sports group, which will broadcast all the matches of the French team and a selection of the best posters. The TMC channel will also broadcast all Les Bleues matches in unencrypted form.