2023 Women's Football World Cup: pools, match schedule...

Discover the complete schedule of matches for the Women's World Cup.

A year after the men, the Women's World Cup will punctuate the summer. Australia and New Zealand will host the 9th edition of the Women's World Cup from July 20 to August 20. Friday July 14, Les Bleues lost in a preparation match against the host country, a nice reminder for coach Hervé Renard. "It's a good warning. It allows us to really get to the heart of the matter. Tomorrow (Saturday) there may be a little less smiles, but he will come back. We can lose a first game and be world champion. It's a last warm-up match, we shouldn't learn too hastily from it. The most important thing is to keep our minds ready for the competition. When you lose the match, you always think about the worse. But it's a very good alert for us."

Germany, Sweden and England seem to be the best placed to curb the momentum of the United States which won quite easily at the start of 2023 at the SheBelieves Cup. Germany is vice-champion of Europe. Sweden finished in the last four at the last editions of the 2019 World Cup and Euro 2022. The English are European champions.

The opening match of the World Cup is scheduled for July 20. The group stages will continue until August 3 before a latency day. Indeed the rest of the competition will be more decisive with the knockout stages and a final organized on August 20 in Sydney at the Australia Stadium.

France was the last host nation of the Women's World Cup in 2019, passing the torch to co-hosts New Zealand and Australia.

France Télévisions, broadcaster of the next Women's World Cup with M6, will offer 32 matches including the opening match, New Zealand-Norway (July 20 at 8:35 a.m.), and the final (August 20 at noon). The M6 ​​group will broadcast the other 32 matches. If the broadcasting of the final was decided by drawing lots, the matches of the final phases were distributed fairly.

The Football World Cup will last for a month and will be played in two phases, first the pools and then the finals.

32 teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup. The selections, after drawing lots, were divided into 8 groups of 4.

The French women's team will probably take on the outsider label. Les Bleues in international competition are very regular. They have consistently come out of pools since 2009. However, they have never played in a final, always disqualified before. They struggle to get the upper hand over opponents who have shown more confidence and serenity in key moments. Solid France will once again be looking for a first final.

Disputed since 1991, the Women's World Cup is very recent. In 2023, it will be the 9th edition. Only four nations have won so far.