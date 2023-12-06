2023 European Swimming Championships: the program for the finals and the chances of medals for this Thursday

The European Short Course Swimming Championships have started and the French team has several chances of medals this Thursday, December 7.

Four medals in one evening! This Wednesday, December 6, for the second day of the European Championship, the French team was on the podium four times with two titles for Mewen Tomac in the 50m backstroke and Kirpichnikova in the women's 800m. By a few hundredths, Maxime Grousset and Beryl Gastadello were content with second place. This Thursday, the chances of medals are even greater for the French delegation with the “wild beasts” Maxime Grousset and Florent Manaudou expected in the 50m freestyle. Among the women, Charlotte Bonnet will also be expected in the 100m medley while Pauline Mahieu could be crowned in the 200m backstroke and David Aubry and Damien Joly will try to reign in the middle distance with the 1500m.

