2023 European Swimming Championships: Gastaldello, Pigré, Kirpichnikova... Friday's medal chances

Another shower of medals Thursday December 7 during the European short course championships. The best of the evening went to Charlotte Bonnet who won the 100m medley ahead of her compatriot Béryl Gastaldello. A “surprising” victory for the swimmer who spoke after the race. I don't know if it's my pessimistic side that speaks every time, but I really didn't think I would win tonight (Thursday). I already had my best time yesterday in the semi-finals (57''95) and I was facing short course specialists. Philippe (Lucas, his trainer) told me: “Don’t breathe the last five meters, that’s where it’s going to be foggy for everyone”

As the great champion that he is, Florent Manaudou set the record straight with a title of vice European champion in the 50m freestyle behind the untouchable Ben Proud while Maxime Grousset finished a very distant 7th place. In the 200m backstroke, Pauline Mahieu earned her first individual medal by taking 3rd place while David Aubry completed the haul by taking 2nd place in the 1500m.

This Friday, France will still have many chances of medals with once again Béryl Gastaldello, competing in the 100m and who is finally aiming for a gold medal after her two silvers. Crowned in the 50m backstroke, Mewen Tomac aims for the double in the 100m alongside Yohann Ndoye Brouard. Finally the night session will end with Analia Pigrée in the 50m backstroke and Kirpichnikova, arch favorite in the 1500m.

