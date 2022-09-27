2022 Women's Basketball World Cup: France will face China in the quarterfinals, the schedule.

WORLD WOMEN'S BASKETBALL. The Women's Basketball World Cup has been played since Thursday, September 22 in Australia.

After a thunderous start to the World Cup with a very good victory over the Australian host country, things went wrong for Les Bleues who finished in 4th place in Group A of this World Cup. Defeated by Serbia, the French team knew before the quarter-final draw that they would face a big chunk, especially after Australia's victory against Japan.

"Good news" all the same for Les Bleues since the France team will not face the Americans, but the Chinese for a place in the last four of this Women's Basketball World Cup. The match will be broadcast live on our site, but also from 10 a.m. Thursday, September 29 on beIN Sports and France 4. Defeated only by the USA in the group stage, the Chinese will be the favorites for this quarter-final. Know that the winner of this meeting will face the winner of Australia - Belgium in the semi-finals.

As with men, two groups make up the Women's Basketball World Cup with six teams in each group. Know that the 4 best teams from each group are qualified for the 1/4 finals which will take place in Sydney at the SuperDome. France finds itself in group B, the composition of the hens

From Thursday September 22, kick off of the World Cup, to Tuesday September 27, end of the group stage, discover the complete calendar with to start the calendar of group A:

Phase finale

This Women's Basketball World Cup will be broadcast live and in full on the antennas of beIN Sports which hold the rights to this 2022 World Cup. Before match, match, after match... The channel will offer a complete offer.

With the withdrawals of Gruda, Miyem, Vukosavljevic, Epoupa, Duchet and Marine Johannes just before the start of the Women's Basketball World Cup, Jean-Aimé Toupane recalled Mamignan Touré. The players: