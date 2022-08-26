2022 TV license fee: will you get this tax refund?

TV ROYALTY. The tax administration is preparing to reimburse millions of taxpayers from the start of the school year after the abolition of the audiovisual license fee.

[Updated August 26, 2022 at 2:52 p.m.] 6.1 million households should have a good surprise when they go to check their bank account during the month of September. Indeed, due to the abolition of the tv levy, the tax administration will reimburse all taxpayers who had paid it, i.e. an amount of 138 euros in mainland France and 88 euros overseas. This tax will completely disappear, probably in favor of VAT. Until then, each household with a television set in its home had to pay for it, it is now over. But then, will you be one of the beneficiaries of this tax refund? What is the repayment schedule? Here's a summary so you don't miss a thing:

The TV license fee is a tax used to finance public broadcasting. Households that own a similar device (video recorder, DVD player or video projector) equipped with a tuner and connected to a screen, for example, are also concerned. The contribution to public broadcasting is due for a tax household, regardless of the number of televisions and residences subject to housing tax. The amount of the contribution to public broadcasting (CAP) is 138 euros in mainland France and 88 euros in the overseas departments. The deadline was set for November 20. You therefore expose yourself to an increase in the contribution to public broadcasting.

The abolition of the tv license fee will give rise to various reimbursements during the months of September and October 2022. There are three main situations, here they are:

The TV license fee is paid at the same time as the residence tax. If you are one of the households totally exempt thanks to the abolition of local tax on main residences, you will still receive a council tax notice, notifying you that you have nothing to pay, but that you must still pay the TV license fee. The payment deadline is November 15 (November 20 if paying online). Remember that a 10% surcharge applies in the event of late payment.

In 2021, the public audiovisual contribution amounts to 138 euros, for everyone and regardless of the composition of your household or the number of televisions. This is the same rate as last year's TV license fee. Overseas, it is lower since it stands at 88 euros. As a reminder, the contribution to public broadcasting must be paid each year. Since 2005, it is backed by the housing tax. Its amount is therefore listed on the local tax assessment notice.

Find out you owe the TV license fee and want to know if there are any exemption situations? Here are the taxpayers who are not subject to this tax:

Remember that the reference tax income must also not exceed certain ceilings. Here are the benchmark tax income limits not to be exceeded: