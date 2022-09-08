2022 TV license fee: why haven't I received my refund?

TV ROYALTY. On Tuesday, September 6, the tax authorities reimbursed 6 million taxpayers. However, it is possible that you still have not received anything. Why ? What payment date? We tell you everything.

[Updated September 8, 2022 at 10:36 a.m.] The first refunds of the tv license fee arrived on Tuesday September 6, after the formalization of the abolition of this tax of 138 euros in mainland France, and 88 euros overseas. If you have already received this refund, you have surely observed a transfer denominated "REMB.EXCD.IMPOT" on your bank account. This first payment only concerns monthly taxpayers who are exempt from housing tax. The abolition of the tv levy is part of a logic of tax relief in France, and support for the purchasing power of the French, in particular because of the galloping inflation observed in recent months (5, 8% in August 2022 over one year).

Still haven't received your tv license fee refund? Don't worry, if you are on a monthly payment and you pay council tax, a refund will be made in October 2022. You have a second option: a reduction in what you have left to pay in respect of the tax housing, if the amount of monthly payments already deducted is less than the amount of housing tax due for 2022. Finally, if you are not monthly paid, the amount of the audiovisual license fee will be deducted from the amount of local tax for which you are indebted. To find out about it, don't forget to take a good look at your notice of housing tax for the month of October (payment scheduled for next November). The abolition of the audiovisual license fee represents a shortfall of 3.7 billion euros for the State which will be compensated by a transfer of a fraction of the VAT proceeds until the end of 2024.

The removal of the tv license fee will give rise to different reimbursements during the months of September and October 2022. There are three main situations, here they are:

In 2021, the public audiovisual contribution amounted to 138 euros, for everyone and regardless of the composition of your household or the number of televisions. Overseas, it was lower since it stood at 88 euros. As a reminder, the contribution to public broadcasting had to be paid each year before its abolition in the summer of 2022. Since 2005, it was backed by the housing tax. Its amount was therefore listed on the local tax notice.

The amending finance law (LFR) for 2022 published in the Official Journal of August 17, 2022 abolishes from 2022 the contribution to public broadcasting which makes it possible to finance public broadcasting. This fee, which brought in 3.7 billion euros to the State, will be offset by a transfer of a fraction of the VAT proceeds until the end of 2024. The abolition of the fee is part of the government's desire to reduce the taxes of the French in the face of the constant rise in inflation for several months. It is also possible to mention the abolition of the housing tax which will concern all owners of their main residence in 2023.

Find out you owe the TV license fee and want to know if there are any exemption situations? Here are the taxpayers who are not subject to this tax:

Remember that the reference tax income must also not exceed certain ceilings. Here are the benchmark tax income limits not to be exceeded: