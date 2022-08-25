2022 TV license fee: when will it be reimbursed?

TV ROYALTY. After the abolition of the audiovisual license fee, the tax authorities will now make refunds. What date ? For who ? Know everything.

[Updated Aug 25, 2022 9:07 AM] The tv license fee is over! Indeed, its abolition was formalized and validated by the Constitutional Council in August. This tax of 138 euros in mainland France and 88 euros overseas will no longer be deducted from you! Good news for 23 million taxpayers. Be careful however, the loss of revenue for the State should be compensated by VAT. The abolition of the TV license fee will give rise to a cascade of refunds from the tax authorities from the start of the 2022 school year. Do you want to know the date of your refund? Here are the different deadlines depending on your situation:

The TV license fee is a tax used to finance public broadcasting. Households that own a similar device (video recorder, DVD player or video projector) equipped with a tuner and connected to a screen, for example, are also concerned. The contribution to public broadcasting is due for a tax household, regardless of the number of televisions and residences subject to housing tax. The amount of the contribution to public broadcasting (CAP) is 138 euros in mainland France and 88 euros in the overseas departments. The deadline was set for November 20. You therefore expose yourself to an increase in the contribution to public broadcasting.

The abolition of the tv license fee will give rise to various reimbursements during the months of September and October 2022. There are three main situations, here they are:

The TV license fee is paid at the same time as the residence tax. If you are one of the households totally exempt thanks to the abolition of local tax on main residences, you will still receive a council tax notice, notifying you that you have nothing to pay, but that you must still pay the TV license fee. The payment deadline is November 15 (November 20 if paying online). Remember that a 10% surcharge applies in the event of late payment.

In 2021, the public audiovisual contribution amounts to 138 euros, for everyone and regardless of the composition of your household or the number of televisions. This is the same rate as last year's TV license fee. Overseas, it is lower since it stands at 88 euros. As a reminder, the contribution to public broadcasting must be paid each year. Since 2005, it is backed by the housing tax. Its amount is therefore listed on the local tax assessment notice.

Find out you owe the TV license fee and want to know if there are any exemption situations? Here are the taxpayers who are not subject to this tax:

Remember that the reference tax income must also not exceed certain ceilings. Here are the benchmark tax income limits not to be exceeded: